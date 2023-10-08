Israel: 9 Nepalese Injured After Surprise Attack From Hamas Militant Group

Gaza Rockets hit Israel |

Kathmandu, October 7: At least nine Nepalese nationals were injured in the terrorist attack by the Hamas militant group in Israel on Saturday, the Nepal government said as it condemned the unprecedented assault and vowed solidarity with Tel Aviv. The Nepali government has strongly condemned the "loss of precious human life" in the attack that also "injured many more”, said a statement issued Nepali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“At this critical hour, we convey our solidarity with the government of Israel,” the statement said. When the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack in Israel, nine Nepalese were injured, two of them seriously, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official. “We have been informed that a farm where 14 Nepalese were working was also under attack, nine of the Nepalese have been reported injured while two of them are in serious condition,” the ministry said.

The Government of Nepal extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies

“The Government of Nepal extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the people and the government of Israel as well as the victims of this cruel attack and their families,” reads the statement, adding that Nepal "wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

“The Embassy of Nepal in Israel is in close communication with the Nepalese living in the areas under attack.” “The Embassy of Nepal in Israel is also in contact and coordination with the Israeli authorities for the safety, security and rescue of the Nepalese as well as the medical treatment of the injured,” the statement issued by the ministry here said.

Hamas militants captured an underground shelter near the farm

Hamas militants captured an underground shelter near the farm where the attack took place, Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Kanta Rizal, told CNN. The embassy is in touch with some Nepalis inside the shelter, Rizal said. The embassy has no information about any Nepalis taken hostage and moved elsewhere, the ambassador added.

Hamas militants fired more than 2,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, according to the Israeli military, while Hamas fighters entered southern Israel by land, sea and air, using paragliders. Hamas says it captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

The surprise attack has killed 70 people and injured more than 600

The surprise attack has killed 70 people and injured more than 600 in Israel. In the Gaza Strip side, more than 195 deaths and about 1,500 wounded have been reported in Israel’s counterattack, media reports said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and asserted that his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)