Over 250 People, Including Children, Missing As Refugee Boat Capsizes In Andaman Sea | File Pic (Representational Image)

A vessel carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals capsized in the Andaman Sea, due to which about 250 people, including children, went missing, the United Nations said on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, the ship sank due to overloading, strong winds, and a storm. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

UNHCR Issues Statement On The Incident

“The trawler, which departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh and was on its way to Malaysia, reportedly sank due to heavy winds, rough seas, and overcrowding,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

Preliminary reports suggest that the vessel was carrying around 280 people and had left Bangladesh on April 4.

“This tragic incident reflects the dire consequences of protracted displacement and the absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya,” the UNHCR statement said.

It added that the incident was also “a reminder of the urgent need to address the root causes of displacement in Myanmar and create conditions that would allow Rohingya refugees to return home voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.”