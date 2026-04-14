'DRILL, BABY, DRILL!': US President Donald Trump Slams UK For 'Wasting' North Sea Oil Opportunity

US President Donald Trump (L) and UK PM Keir Starmer | FPJ Web Desk

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to his official Truth Social account to post a message criticising the United Kingdom for not fully exploiting its North Sea oil reserves, arguing that this is irrational given Europe’s energy needs.

President Trump's Message

“Europe is desperate for energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea oil, one of the greatest fields in the world. Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. The U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don't... and no more windmills!” President Trump posted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his message, the POTUS compared the United Kingdom to Norway, suggesting that Oslo is profiting by selling oil at higher prices and implying that London is missing out on key economic opportunities. He urged the Keir Starmer government to focus on this economic opportunity and take advantage of it for its own prosperity.

The President expressed shock that the United Kingdom is not utilising the resources available off its shores. He suggested that leveraging them would not only help boost the UK’s economy but also reduce its dependence on energy imports. President Trump urged the Keir Starmer government to act, reiterating that it should now “DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!!”