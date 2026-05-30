Over 181,000 Indian Schengen Visa Applications Rejected In 2025: Check Country With Highest Refusal Rates

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Statistics released by the European Commission revealed that more than 181,000 Schengen visa applications filed by Indians were rejected in 2025.

India remained the world's third-largest source market for Schengen visas, with more than 1.15 million applications. However, 181,111 of those applications were rejected, resulting in an overall non-issuance rate of 15.8%, meaning roughly one in every six Schengen visa applications submitted by Indians was denied, according to News18.

Slovenia topped the list as the toughest Schengen destination for Indian applicants, with a non-issuance rate of 46.1%. Bulgaria followed with 37%, while Greece recorded 33%. Malta and Estonia also reported high rates of 31.7% and 30.1%, respectively.

Croatia reported 27.1%, Austria 21.6%, and the Netherlands 20.6%. Switzerland reported 13.6%, and Germany, which processed more than 153,000 applications from India, recorded a non-issuance rate of 10.5%. Italy remained below the average at 12.7%.

The figures indicate that approval outcomes can vary significantly across Schengen countries, even though all applicants apply under the same visa framework.

What is a Schengen Visa?

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows travel across 27 European countries. It is valid for tourism, business, visiting family, or transit, with a maximum stay of 90 days within 180 days.