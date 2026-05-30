 Over 181,000 Indian Schengen Visa Applications Rejected In 2025: Check Country With Highest Refusal Rates
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Over 181,000 Indian Schengen Visa Applications Rejected In 2025: Check Country With Highest Refusal Rates

European Commission data shows 181,111 Indian Schengen visa applications were denied in 2025. Slovenia recorded the highest non-issuance at 46.1%, Bulgaria 37%, and Greece 33%. Overall, India’s 1.15 million applications faced a 15.8% rejection rate. Germany processed 153,000 applications with just 10.5% refusals, reflecting varied country outcomes

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Over 181,000 Indian Schengen Visa Applications Rejected In 2025: Check Country With Highest Refusal Rates
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Statistics released by the European Commission revealed that more than 181,000 Schengen visa applications filed by Indians were rejected in 2025.

India remained the world's third-largest source market for Schengen visas, with more than 1.15 million applications. However, 181,111 of those applications were rejected, resulting in an overall non-issuance rate of 15.8%, meaning roughly one in every six Schengen visa applications submitted by Indians was denied, according to News18.

Slovenia topped the list as the toughest Schengen destination for Indian applicants, with a non-issuance rate of 46.1%. Bulgaria followed with 37%, while Greece recorded 33%. Malta and Estonia also reported high rates of 31.7% and 30.1%, respectively.

Croatia reported 27.1%, Austria 21.6%, and the Netherlands 20.6%. Switzerland reported 13.6%, and Germany, which processed more than 153,000 applications from India, recorded a non-issuance rate of 10.5%. Italy remained below the average at 12.7%.

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The figures indicate that approval outcomes can vary significantly across Schengen countries, even though all applicants apply under the same visa framework.

What is a Schengen Visa?

A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows travel across 27 European countries. It is valid for tourism, business, visiting family, or transit, with a maximum stay of 90 days within 180 days.

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