Planning A Long Thailand Holiday? Here’s How The Country’s New Visa Rules Will Affect Your Trip |

Thailand has officially rolled back one of its biggest post-pandemic tourism relaxations by cancelling the extended 60-day visa-free entry policy for international travellers. The Thai government has now approved major revisions to its visa and immigration framework, significantly changing how tourists from dozens of countries will be allowed to enter and stay in the country.

The decision was formally cleared by Thailand’s Cabinet on May 19, 2026, following recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The revised policy removes the long-stay visa exemption that had been available to travellers from 93 countries and territories since 2024. The earlier scheme was introduced as part of Thailand’s strategy to revive tourism after the COVID-19 slowdown and had allowed eligible visitors to stay in the country for up to 60 days without a visa.

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Under the newly approved rules, that extended visa-free stay has now been completely withdrawn. Once the measures are officially published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette, the country’s legal government publication, the revised entry system will come into force within 15 days.

The updated framework introduces several key changes to Thailand’s tourism visa structure. While the traditional 30-day visa exemption will continue, the list of eligible countries has reportedly been reduced from 57 nations to 54. Authorities also clarified that the exemption will now apply strictly for tourism purposes only.

In another major change, Thailand is introducing a separate 15-day visa-free entry category for select countries under the revised policy structure. Officials have not yet fully detailed which countries will fall under this category, but it marks a shift toward shorter tourist stays overall.

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Thailand’s decision is expected to affect millions of tourists globally, especially long-stay travellers, digital nomads, and frequent visitors who benefitted from the relaxed 60-day entry rule introduced after the pandemic. The country remains one of the world’s most visited travel destinations, attracting tourists for its beaches, nightlife, culture, shopping, and affordable luxury experiences.