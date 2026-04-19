'Out!': Donald Trump Snaps At Reporters After Being Questioned About Indian Tankers Coming Under Fire In Strait Of Hormuz | VIDEO

A brief but striking exchange involving Donald Trump is gaining traction online, capturing the moment he abruptly dismissed reporters with a curt “Out!” when pressed about rising tensions with Iran.

Questions Cut Short

The incident unfolded during an Oval Office event, where Trump was signing an executive order. As journalists attempted to question him about the unfolding maritime crisis, he appeared visibly unwilling to engage, turning away and shutting down further queries.

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The video shows reporters gathered closely, cameras rolling, as Trump signals an end to the interaction has now gone viral on social media.

Tankers Targeted In Hormuz

The tense exchange came shortly after two Indian-flagged oil tankers reportedly came under fire from Iranian gunboats in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels were forced to turn back, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in one of the world’s most vital oil transit routes.

Two Indian-flagged oil tankers came under fire from Iranian gunboats in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, officials said.

While no injuries or damage were reported, both vessels were forced to reverse course following the incident near Oman. One of the ships is a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), built for transporting massive volumes of crude over long distances.