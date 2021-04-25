'Our hearts go out to Indian people': US says working closely with India to deploy additional support amid COVID-19 surge

Amid record upsurge in COVID-19 infections in India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that US is working closely with its partners in the Indian government to deploy more supplies and additional support.
Taking to Twitter, Blinken said that the US is working closely with its partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to the people and health care heroes in India.
"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan also expressed concern over the severe COVID-19 outbreak in India and said that the US is working 'around the clock' to deploy more supplies and support.
"The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon," he tweeted.
Several US lawmakers have voiced their concerns and have heaped pressure on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.
Leaders from around the world have extended support to India as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the country adversely.
Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India as the country is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 numbers.
"Afghanistan stands in solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With a million new cases in the past 3 days alone, compassion, support and act of kindness are more important than ever," Ambassador Mamundzay tweeted.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have also expressed their support for India.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the "dangerous" second wave of COVID-19, adding that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".
"I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world," tweeted Khan. "We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he added.
Australian PM Scott Morrison also expressed his solidarity with the people of India. Morrison said that he will keep working in partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this global challenge.
"Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second #COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. PM Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge," Australian PM tweeted.
India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
As of Saturday, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection. There are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
(With inputs from ANI)
