'Our hearts go out to Indian people': US says working closely with India to deploy additional support amid COVID-19 surge

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," he tweeted.