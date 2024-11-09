 OpenAI's Chat GPT Face Major Outage Affecting Millions Of Users; Netizens React
OpenAI's ChatGPT, supported by Microsoft, faced a thirty-minute outage affecting over 19,400 users. Access was restored by 4:34 PM PT, with a statement confirming that all issues have been resolved by the company.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
OpenAI's widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT, supported by Microsoft, was reinstated following an outage that affected numerous users, the company announced. OpenAI published a statement on its site, declaring, “Problems with ChatGPT have now been fixed.”

By 4:34 PM, access was re-established for most users. PT (0034 GMT on Saturday), OpenAI mentioned, noting that a limited number of users experienced problems until 5 PM (0100 GMT on Saturday).

The outage monitoring site reported that ChatGPT's services were unavailable for roughly thirty minutes, impacting more than 19,403 users by 7:13 PM ET (0013 GMT on Saturday).

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Expressed Regret

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman shared on X that ChatGPT was unavailable for 30 minutes, including a frown emoji and stating, “We are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us.”

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman expressed regret on X (formerly Twitter) following a 30-minute outage of the company's main AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

He wrote, “chatgpt went down for 30 mins today :( we are much, much better at reliability than we used to be, but clearly more work in front of us. (it is now the 8th biggest website in the world according to similarweb–we have had a lot of work to do these past two years!)” 

“Sorry for the inconvenience and we will get back to work” Altman added.

What Is Open AI?

OpenAI is a United States-based artificial intelligence firm. It offers users access to a variety of AI tools and applications, such as ChatGPT, Dall-E, Data Analyst, Web Browser, Writing Coach, and several more. Furthermore, OpenAI provides the "OpenAI API," granting access to its language models, such as GPT.

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has experienced swift expansion, drawing in 250 million users weekly. OpenAI’s valuation has skyrocketed to $157 billion, a significant increase from $14 billion in 2021, with revenues reaching $3.6 billion, greatly exceeding Altman’s original forecasts.

Netizens React

Open AI displayed the 'Bad Gateway' message on their pages due to an outage, prompting Netizens to launch a meme frenzy that made the topic trend. Here are several of the tweets:

