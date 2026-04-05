 ‘Open The F****N’ Strait Or You’ll Be Living In Hell’: Donald Trump Sets Deadline For Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
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HomeWorld‘Open The F****N’ Strait Or You’ll Be Living In Hell’: Donald Trump Sets Deadline For Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

‘Open The F****N’ Strait Or You’ll Be Living In Hell’: Donald Trump Sets Deadline For Iran To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face severe consequences. In a strong message on Truth Social, he set a Tuesday deadline, escalating earlier threats. The warning comes amid rising tensions, with the strategic waterway’s closure posing major risks to global oil supply and stability.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, April 05, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump | File Photo

In a sharply worded message, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz or face serious repercussions. Posting on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump issued a blunt ultimatum, cautioning that failure to act could result in severe consequences for Tehran.

The US president set an effective deadline of Tuesday, describing it dramatically as a decisive moment for Iran. He reiterated that the country has a limited window, around 48 hours, to either strike a deal or ensure the reopening of the vital maritime route.

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Trump’s remarks build on an earlier warning, where he had given Iran a 10-day period to comply with US demands. With that deadline nearing, his latest statement signals a further escalation in rhetoric and pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, making the situation particularly sensitive for global markets and regional stability.

Trump’s comments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the latest warning underlining the growing urgency and stakes involved in the standoff.

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