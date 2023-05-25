Walls collapse as massive fire engulfs Sydney building, residents call it 'apocalyptic'; watch videos & photos

ON CAMERA: Walls collapse as massive fire engulfs Sydney building; residents call it 'apocalyptic' | Twitter

Over a 100 firegighters from Fire and Rescue New South Wales have assembled in Sydney as massive fire breaks out in the Surry Hills area of the city. Walls of a multi-storey building, enulfed in fire, collapsed as the blaze kept flaring. The officals of fire and rescue department, according to the reports.

A report in BBC stated that the inferno was the most severe type of fire and it was awarded 10th Alarm status. The report further mentioned that a firefighter had received minor burn to his arm and that the number of further injuries or casualties.

NSWFR Deputy Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell was quoted in The Guardian saying that the fire was effectively contained by a combination of aerial and ground worl. He added that he is expecting the team will be on the spot all night into the morning for rescue operations.

The report quoted some residents saying that the fire was 'apocalyptic'

This is breaking news, more details awaited