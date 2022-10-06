On camera: Swedish bureaucrat cuts hair during EU Assembly speech, expresses solidarity towards Iranian anti-hijab protests

Twitter

A Swedish Member of the European Parliament cut her hair during a speech in the EU Assembly while expressing solidarity with Iranian protestors over the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani was addressing in the parliament while he paused to cut her hair in support of the anti-hijab protests in Iran. In the video gone viral, she can be seen saying, "Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you." Later, the leader takes scissors to cut her hair.

A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police https://t.co/41A2xVIp83 pic.twitter.com/W96h7ZZ2kH — Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2022

The death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's "morality police" last month, has set off large-scale protests in the country where thousands have joined anti-government demonstrations.

In response to a media query, Al Sahlani exclusively told ANI that she wanted to show that the rights of women are as important all over the world, not just in the EU.

"I wanted to show the women of Iran that they have been heard and that they have a voice in the European Parliament. I wanted to make a physical manifestation (by cutting off my hair), not just a speech, to underline the anger I feel," she said.