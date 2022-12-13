ON CAMERA: Elon Musk gets booed at comedian Dave Chappelle's live show, says THIS on stage

Elon Musk at comedian Dave Chappelle's live show |

San Francisco: After recently making transphobic remarks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk got booed by the crowd when he appeared onstage with comedian Dave Chappelle who has been repeatedly criticized for his own transphobic remarks.

Musk appeared in Chappelle's show on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, reports The Verge.

During Chappelle's set, the controversial comedian presented the controversial billionaire who entered the stage to confused applause and boos. Video of Musk shouting on stage, "I’m rich, b****!”, reportedly came as a popular reference to Rick James-Dave Chappelle episode.

Elon Musk shouting "I'm rich, bitch," while the sound people at Chappelle's show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd is one of the saddest videos I've ever seen. https://t.co/tJHFRhKU3w pic.twitter.com/SeeLSZG93h — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

The incident occurred when the comedian was referring to the massive layoffs that Twitter witnessed after Elon Musk took over.

The Twitter account from which the video was originally posted has allegedly disappeared, with some users accusing Twitter and Musk of censorship. However, some who has saved it for later took to bring back the video on the social media platform. "Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos," Musk said in a tweet which he later deleted.

(With agency inputs)