'Oktoberfest Time!': Haitian President Gets Trolled For Lifting A Full Water Jug, Splashing Himself At UNGA Podium

President of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council Edgard Leblanc Fils going for the jug and splashing himself during his speech at United Nations General Assembly session | President of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council Edgard Leblanc Fils going for the jug and splashing himself during his speech at United Nations General Assembly session

It takes great poise to speak at the United Nations of course, especially when general assembly is in session and literally every country in the world is looking at you. One slip and you become meme fodder or atleast a topic of trolling. Edgard Leblanc Fils the president of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council (effectively the president of the country), got to experience this first-hand.

All was good, the leader was speaking about his country and need for international intervention to stop gang violence.

He took a pause for a sip of water. And a situation unfolded.

Considering it is UN, it is a given that basic things like water would be provided to a speaker speaking at the podium. Perhaps more than a person can drink in one go.

But president Leblanc Fils perhaps didn't take this into account and went straight for the water jug, which by the looks of it had more than a litre of water. Instead of pouring small quantity in a glass, he raised the jug.

The president tried to take a sip, and faltered as combined weight of the jug and the water did its job. The impeccable suit Leblanc Fils was drenched.

The prez continued talking without missing a beat. But the damage was done.

Check out video of the incident below.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: A Haitian leader Edgard Leblanc Fils started drinking water straight from the pitcher during speech at the UN which led to him being drenched in water. It is worth noting these pitchers of water are used to pour the water into a disposable cup to drink from that… pic.twitter.com/pq9o6t6slJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 27, 2024

Trolling mills on social media began churning out comments.

"...with great mug comes great responsibility..." said a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) drawing on the iconic line of 'with great power comes great responsibility'

"It's Oktoberfest time," said another user.

Some of the comments were tongue in cheek if not outright discriminatory.

"Cat got your jug?" said a post making an apparent reference to former US president Donald Trump's recent claim that Haitian migrants in the United States were 'eating' cats. Trump had made the claim during recent presidential debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris.