NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Explores Legal Options To Arrest Netanyahu During UN Visit | X

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration is examining whether it has the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his expected visit for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mamdani said he is in consultation with the New York City Law Department to determine the scope of the mayor's enforcement powers. He stressed that his administration would operate strictly within the law.

"Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said, adding that he is maintaining "an active conversation" with the New York City Law Department on the matter.

'Belongs in The Hague'

Reiterating his criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister, Mamdani said, "I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague." Referring to the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), he added, "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."

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The mayor said his position reflects the views of many people around the world.

"And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years," the mayor said.

ICC allegations against Netanyahu, Gallant

Mamdani's remarks come after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

According to the court, there are reasonable grounds to believe the two leaders bear criminal responsibility for using starvation as a method of warfare by restricting humanitarian supplies, including food, water, fuel, medicine and electricity, entering the blockaded enclave.

The warrants also accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of intentionally directing attacks against civilians and charge them with crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts linked to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ICC said its findings and judicial action are based on evidence gathered by investigators through May 2024.