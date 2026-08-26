NYC Mayor Mamdani Opposes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Garden Event | PTI

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opposed a planned event at Madison Square Garden featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later this week. He, however, said the city may not have the jurisdiction to cancel the “private” event.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach programme, which also includes visits to Canada and the UK. He is scheduled to address around 5,000 people at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Aug 29.

The event has drawn opposition from several interfaith and civil rights organisations.

VIDEO | On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event at Madison Square Garden, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says, "... I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor in our city's history. My mother's family is all still in India. The vision of India that I was taught by my… pic.twitter.com/2UbDYj7WHu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2026

Mamdani Says He Does Not Support Event

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said at a press conference on Tuesday when asked about the planned event and protests against it.

Asked whether the MSG event should be cancelled, Mamdani spoke about his connection with India, saying his mother's family continues to live there.

The Indian-origin mayor, who described himself as the first Indian-American mayor in New York City's history, said the vision of India he learnt from his family and grew up with was that of “a pluralistic society” and “a secular republic” that believed in the belonging of every person from India.

The 34-year-old mayor said it had been “incredibly troubling” to witness the rise of a movement based on an “exclusionary vision”, without specifically elaborating on the context of his remarks.

Mamdani said he was in “deep opposition” to it both as an Indian-American and as mayor of a city that strongly believes in the belonging of every person, irrespective of colour, creed, religion, faith or place of origin.

Mamdani, the son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, took charge as New York City mayor in January.

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Civil Rights Groups Call For Cancellation

Several interfaith and civil rights organisations, including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council and the Interfaith Centre of New York, have opposed Bhagwat's planned appearance and urged Madison Square Garden to cancel the event.

AHEAD Forum, a public policy and research trust, is hosting Bhagwat in the US, with programmes planned under the banner of Universal Oneness Celebration.

In a social media post, the forum said Bhagwat's visit “carries a timeless and universal message: The world is one family” and called on people to look beyond “artificial divisions and differences”.

Bhagwat's Tour Part Of RSS Global Outreach

Bhagwat's foreign visit is aimed at presenting a “factual and positive perspective on India, Hindu society and the RSS”, the organisation's joint general secretary CR Mukunda said at a press conference in Visakhapatnam last week.

The visit forms part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach and includes the US, Canada and the UK.