Karnataka Voter Roll Row: CM D K Shivakumar Seeks Election Commission Extension After 1.08 Crore Electors Flagged, 43 Lakh Face Notices | File Pic

Bengaluru: Expressing his concerns over deletion of 1.08 crore voters during the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision of the Voters' List in Karnataka, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has written to Chief Election Commissioner of India to extend the time for filing objections.

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In his letter to the CEC, Shivakumar has said that over 1.08 crore electors have been marked under ASDDO and around 43 lakh more electors are facing notices for logical discrepancies in Karnataka.

``I request the CEC to extend the period for claims and objections, so genuine voters excluded from the draft roll have adequate time to file claims,'' he said.

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Requesting the CEC to direct the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to fully implement the prescribed procedure, including Gram Sabhas in rural areas and Ward Committee meetings in the urban areas with adequate publicity, the Karnataka Chief Minister has requested the CEC to extend the time given to voters facing notices for logical discrepancies and absence of a link to the 2002 rolle, with voter getting at least 3-4 weeks to respond and furnshi documents.

Karnataka Chief Minister has also requested to increase the number of EROs and if necessary, DEOs to handle the enormous volume of claims, objections and applications and prevent errors and unfair exclusions.

Mobility, poverty, lack of documentation or lack of information must not become reasons for disenfranchisement. The objective must be a voter roll that is accurate, trusted and above all, one that ensures that no genuine voter is left out, he pointed out.

Shivakumar has assured the CEC that the government of Karnataka would extend all possible assistance to the Election Commission, including mobilising the local administration for Gram Sabha and Ward Committee meetings, undertaking widespread public outreach and providing all necessary coordination and logistical support to ensure that the process is completed effectively.