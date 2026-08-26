Police Arrest Rifle Shooting Coach For Allegedly Killing Student’s Father, Forcing Mother To Read Islamic Books Before Family Suicide

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Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Sadikh Khan in connection with the alleged murder of a woman’s husband and the subsequent deaths of three members of her family. Police arrested Khan in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on August 22 after a multi-state search.

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Family Jumps Into Godavari

The case began after widow Soujanya, her parents Nookaraju and Meena, and her 10-year-old son allegedly jumped into the Godavari River near Rajahmundry on August 16. The three adults died, while the boy survived after being rescued by fishermen.

Police initially treated the incident as a family suicide. The investigation changed after officers recovered two alleged suicide notes that reportedly named Sadikh Khan.

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Harrased and killed husband

According to police, Soujanya's alleged note accused Khan of harassing and threatening her after her husband, Kovvuri Jagadeesh Reddy, died in July. She also alleged that Khan poisoned her husband, a claim police are now investigating independently.

The family also alleged that Khan demanded money and valuables and tried to control their property and financial accounts. Police are examining these allegations along with claims of intimidation and blackmail.

Forced her to read Islamic literature

Soujanya's alleged note also contained claims that Khan forced her to read Islamic books and pressured her to convert to Islam. Police have registered a separate case covering allegations including extortion, criminal intimidation, abetment of suicide and forced conversion.

Khan has been brought back to Andhra Pradesh and remanded to judicial custody. Police have stressed that the allegations are still being investigated and Khan remains an accused until the claims are proved in court.