Woman Dies By Suicide In Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram Over TET Marks; Family Says She Was Distressed By Low Score

Woman Dies By Suicide In Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram Over TET Marks |

Vizianagaram: A newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Chinarajeru village of Dattirajeru mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, reportedly after becoming distressed over her performance in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

According to the TV9 Telugu report, the deceased, Tanuja, was the daughter of Visinigiri Chandrasekhar, a head constable posted at Veeraghattam police station. She married her close relative, Prasanna Kumar, on July 2.

Tanuja had initially stayed in Vizianagaram following the wedding. After the Ashadha month, she went to her husband’s village, Chinarajeru, on August 19.

Tanuja was reportedly distressed after seeing her TET response sheet and finding that she had scored fewer marks than expected. Police said she was alone at home when she allegedly hanged herself in an upstairs room. Her family members later found her and rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead.

In his complaint to the police, Tanuja’s father reportedly said that she had no other known problems and was upset over her TET marks. The Pedamanapuram police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Police are examining the incident from all angles.

Tanuja’s death, coming just weeks after her marriage, has left both families devastated. The incident has also cast a pall of grief over Chinarajeru village.