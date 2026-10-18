'Not Informed In Advance': Bangladesh Seeks Details From Saudi Arabia Over Execution Of 2 Nationals

Bangladesh has sought an explanation from Saudi Arabia after two Bangladeshi nationals were executed in the kingdom without prior notification to Dhaka, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Saturday, October 17.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the Bangladeshi government has formally written to Saudi authorities seeking details of the executions, including the identities of those involved, their employment records and the circumstances of the case.

Islam said Bangladesh learnt about the executions on October 14 through media reports and information received by the labour welfare wing of its mission in Saudi Arabia. Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka nor the Bangladesh mission had received advance notification from Saudi authorities, she said.

The minister described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the government was awaiting an official response before deciding on its next steps, including the possible repatriation of the bodies.

What Bangladesh Asked Saudi Arabia

Islam said Dhaka's letter seeks comprehensive information about the two nationals, including their identities, employers, duration of stay in Saudi Arabia and the circumstances surrounding their convictions and executions.

The Bangladesh mission in Jeddah has also written to Saudi authorities seeking clarification after learning about the matter through media reports, according to the reports.

Saudi authorities reportedly carried out the executions in the Makkah region after the individuals were convicted of offences described in reports as involving immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca. Details of the case are awaited from the Saudi government.

Minister Urges Expatriates To Follow Host Country Laws

Islam said the incident should serve as a lesson for Bangladeshi nationals living and working abroad, emphasising that expatriates must comply with the laws of their host countries.

She noted that Saudi Arabia has its own legal framework for dealing with serious offences and that Bangladesh's ability to intervene is limited when its citizens violate local laws abroad.

Dhaka is awaiting an official response from Riyadh before determining what further steps can be taken in the matter.

Questions Over Consular Notification

The case has also prompted criticism in Bangladeshi media, with some commentary questioning the government's emphasis on urging expatriates to follow local laws while official details of the executions remain unavailable.

The absence of advance notification has also raised questions about consular communication and the procedures followed when foreign nationals face capital punishment abroad.