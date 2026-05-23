'Not About India': Marco Rubio Defends New US Green Card Rules Amid Immigration Overhaul

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X @parshurRam

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on May 23, clarified Washington’s position on the new immigration regulations, stating that the requirement for certain legal immigrants to leave the United States and complete their green card applications from abroad is not aimed specifically at India. Instead, he said, the measure is part of a broader overhaul of the US immigration system.

Rubio said the reforms were introduced in response to what he described as a major migration crisis over the past few years. "This isn't about India. It is about the whole world," Rubio told NDTV, claiming that more than 20 million people had entered the US unlawfully and alleging that the green card system had been misused in a number of cases.

He further acknowledged that "Reforms to the immigration process may initially cause inconvenience and disruptions but would eventually make the system more stable, viable, efficient and effective for both immigrants and the United States," adding that the changes are intended to strengthen the long-term functioning of the immigration framework.

The Policy Which Left Many Immigrants Anxious

The Trump administration announced on Friday that most applicants seeking a Green Card, or permanent residency, will be required to complete the application process from their home countries, with exceptions granted only under extraordinary circumstances.

The policy has sparked concern among immigration attorneys, policy experts and leaders in the technology sector, who argue that it could disrupt families and leave thousands of legal immigrants already residing and working in the United States facing uncertainty.

In a new policy memorandum, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) emphasised that adjustment of status, which allows eligible immigrants to apply for permanent residency while remaining in the US, is a discretionary benefit and not a substitute for the standard consular processing route conducted overseas.

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly,” USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said.

“From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” he said.

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The changes could particularly affect temporary visa holders, including international students, researchers, tourists and H-1B professionals, many of whom have traditionally transitioned to permanent residency from within the United States through employer or family sponsorship.