‘Not A Natural Part Of Denmark’: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov On Greenland Amid Trump's Push For US Takeover Of Island

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | X @ANI

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that Greenland was not “a natural part” of Denmark and that the problem of former colonial territories was becoming more acute, according to news agency Reuters.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov said that Moscow had no interest in interfering in Greenland's affairs. He also said that the US knew Russia itself had no plans to take control of the island.

"It was neither a natural part of Norway nor a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are now accustomed to it and feel comfortable is another matter," Lavrov said.

He is also said that US is the only Western country willing to address the root causes of the conflict with Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, United States President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account showing a map with Greenland, Venezuela and Canada as part of the United States. In the AI image, the US President was seen sitting in the Oval Office with NATO leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump also shared on Truth Social that he had a “very good” telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its proximity to emerging shipping routes and military corridors.

The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland, and Arctic security has become a growing concern amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.