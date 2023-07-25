Norway Politician Bjørnar Moxnes Resigns After CCTV Footage Of Stealing Sunglasses Goes Viral

Bjørnar Moxnes | Facebook/Bjørnar Moxnes

Norwegian MP Bjørnar Moxnes resigned on Monday after he was caught on CCTV stealing Hugo Boss sunglasses in a duty-free shop at Oslo. His resignation came after the CCTV footage went viral on social media.

Moxnes served as the leader of Norway’s Red Party for 11 years. The incident happened on June 16 and after the footage went viral, the 41-year-old went on sick leave in July. According to reports, Moxnes initially said he was absent-minded. However, he changed his story multiple times after the CCTV footage was circulated.

On June 30, Moxnes said he was fined 3,000 kroner (about Rs 24,000) for the stealing the Hugo Boss sunglasses worth 1,199 kroner (nearly Rs 10,000).

Must accept consquences, says Moxnes

On Monday, the politician admitted of stealing the designer sunglasses, and subsequently resigned. He also posted a statement on his Facebook page apologising for the theft.

“Many have asked how I could do something so stupid. I have asked myself that many times in recent weeks. I haven't had a good explanation. What I am absolutely sure of, however, is that I have done something wrong, and I must accept the consequences of that,” Moxnes wrote in the statement.

“Throughout these 11 years, we have created history, and I am incredibly grateful to have been trusted to lead (Red Party) through this,” he added.

Norway MPs salaries are so small that Bjørnar Moxnes has to steal sunglasses to survive pic.twitter.com/dgXGCBgWU2 — RT (@RT_com) July 25, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)