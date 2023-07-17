Mumbai News: Two Domestic Workers Booked For Theft Worth ₹1.32 Lakh From Senior Citizen's House

Police has registered an FIR against two maids for stealing in the house. According to information, two sisters used to work as caretakers at a senior citizen's place, but suddenly one day they did not come to work. When both the sisters were contacted on the phone about this, both of them said that they were angry because of victim's temper.

But when the senior citizen checked his cupboard, it was found that the ornaments were missing from the cupboard.

According to the information received from the Borivali police, on July 14, when the senior citizen woman went to check her ornaments kept in the cupboard, she found that the ornaments were missing from the cupboard. After this she went to Borivali police station and lodged an FIR against both the sisters.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: BSUP Housing Scam Transferred To MBVV Crime Branch

Gold ornaments stolen by the sisters

According to the complainant, the two sisters stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1.32 lakh kept in a cupboard and then started giving different excuses for not coming to work, said a Borivali police official.

According to information received from Borivali police, two sisters Deepali Sirsat and Pranali Sirsat, used to work at senior citizen Ramesh Chandra Shah's place. Now he had retired, so he had hired caretaker. Both the sisters used to go home alternately in the morning and evening. After cooking and mopping, she used to return to her home. But on July 13, when she did not turn up for work, she made an excuse of scolding her uncle when she called him.

Police said that an FIR has been registered in this matter and investigation is on.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)