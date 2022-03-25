North Korea test-fires its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet

In a movie-like video released by Korean Central Television (KRT), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen observing the huge missile being launched from inside a building, news agency Reuters reported.

The Korean leader can be seen wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket as he walks past the launch site with military generals as they prepare to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile -- Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.

North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States.

The launch extended a barrage of weapons demonstrations this year that analysts say are aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions against its broken economy that has been further damaged by pandemic-related difficulties.

The Hwasong-17, which was fired at a high angle to avoid the territorial waters of neighbours, reached a maximum altitude of 6,248 kilometres (3,880 miles) and travelled 1,090 kilometres (680 miles) during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA claimed the launch met its technical objectives and proved the ICBM could be operated quickly during wartime conditions.

ALSO READ Ukraine destroys huge Russian warship in port of Berdyansk

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:43 PM IST