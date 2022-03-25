Ukraine destroys huge Russian warship in port of Berdyansk

Ukraine has destroyed a huge Russian ship just days after state media filmed it unloading reinforcements at a captured port, as Putin’s army continues to suffer punishing losses at the hands of President Zelenskyy’s men.

The Ukrainian navy said early Thursday that it had scored a direct hit on the Orsk, a 370ft Russian Alligatorclass tank carrier, as it was sitting at anchor in the captured port of Berdyansk, in the south of Ukraine.

Multiple photos and videos showed thick black smoke rising from the port as one ship sat at the harbour in flames, while another two sailed away - one of which also appeared to be damaged, western media reports said.

This is the largest ship that Ukrainian forces have managed to strike thus far and represents another embarrassing loss for Vladimir Putin's beleaguered army

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:48 AM IST