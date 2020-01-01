North Korea ready to show new nuclear weapons, no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium: Kim Jong-un

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and nuclear tests and said it will soon show off a "new strategic weapon." North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang will continue developing strategic weapons unless the United States drops its hostile policy towards the country, state media reported citing Kim's speech at the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korean leader accused the United States of stalling the talks for time for its own political interests, according to state media Wednesday.

North Korean state-run KCNA agency reported that Kim had called for further development of strategic weapons adding that the extent of bolstering of "North Korea's nuclear deterrent would depend on the US attitude." On Monday, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un had called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline set for the US is drawing closer.

Kim and Trump have met three times since June 2018 but there has been no substantial progress in the dialogue and the government in Pyongyang has demanded that international sanctions be lifted first.

The talks between North Korea and the United States broke down after the failed Hanoi Summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim in February.

Since then, Washington has tried to bring the Pyongyang back on the table for talks but failed to do so.

Meanwhile, North Korea has conducted a number of test-launches of short-range missiles in the months since the last summit. The country is banned from carrying out such tests under the United Nations' sanctions.