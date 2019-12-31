'JUST BE ON TIME'

Let us welcome the dawn of 2020 with countless hopes, enthusiasm and positive energies. The year 2019 has gone down the memory lane. Always be ready to learn from failures.

Always think that success is relative. Despite sincere efforts, it may be elusive. So, always be in search of excellence. I just recall a line from a classical Urdu poem in which great poet Altaf Hussain Hali says: “Hai Justaju Ki Khoob Se Hai Khoobtar Kahan? Ab thaharti Hai Dekhiye Jaa Kar Nazar Kahan?” It simply means that always be in search of excellence and keep the relentless journey on for excellence. Don’t be scared of failures and never be charmed by successes as they are impermanent.

I recall the title of a famous painting of extremely talented Russian-Jewish painter Marc Chagall which reads that Time Is A River Without Bank. So, if we want time to flow in the desired direction, we have to embank the river of time.

Those who cultivate friendship with time finally reach their destinations. We cannot purchase love, affection, knowledge, trust, sleep, smile, health, friendship and of course time. We perish every moment if we waste it.

We cannot see time. We only experience it. Imagine the world without clocks, seconds, minutes, hours, dates, months and years. Even without them, time has existed and will do so.

I always quote Albert Einstein who said, “A hundred times every day I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labours of other men, living or dead and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.”

I wish all the citizens, a very happy, healthy and joyful New Year.