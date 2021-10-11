Nobel Prize in economics awarded to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens

The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.

Card was recognized for his contributions to labor economics, while Angrist and Imbens won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.

The Economic prize for 2020 was awarded to Stanford University economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson were awarded the prize for their “improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats.”

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm. The Prize is based on a donation received by the Nobel Foundation in 1968 from Sveriges Riksbank on the occasion of the Bank’s 300th anniversary.

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in countries.

The Nobel Prize for literature was given to UK-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee."

The prize for physiology or medicine went to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:52 PM IST