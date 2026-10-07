Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026 Awarded To Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai For Breakthrough In Asymmetric Synthesis | X - Abdulrahman_JFA

Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric ​organic synthesis,” the award-giving body said.

The chemistry honour, traditionally the third award announced during Nobel week, followed the Nobel prizes for medicine and physics, which were announced on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Prize Recognises Foundational Chemistry

Explaining the significance of the work, Nobel Committee for Chemistry Chair Heiner Linke said the prize concerned fundamental aspects of chemistry and the different forms in which molecules can occur, Reuters reports.

LIVE: Nobel Prize in Chemistry announced https://t.co/yJ44DhoC7q — Reuters (@Reuters) October 7, 2026

“So this year's prize is about foundational chemistry. Many molecules occur in two different versions. Like my hands. ​They are one another's mirror image, they look alike, but they are not ​identical. I cannot put my hands on top of one another. Such ⁠molecules are called chiral, from the Greek word for hand,” Linke said.

Read Also Nobel Prize In Physics 2026 Awarded To Francis Halzen For High-Energy Neutrino Discoveries

Nobel Prizes Awarded Since 1901

The Nobel prizes were established under the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have recognised achievements in science, literature and peace since 1901, barring a few interruptions, mostly during the world wars.

Nobel, a chemist, accumulated considerable wealth in the 19th century through inventions largely associated with warfare, most notably dynamite. The economics prize was introduced later and is funded by Sweden’s central bank.

Although chemistry laureates are sometimes overshadowed by better-known winners in physics, literature and peace, the prize has recognised several influential discoveries, including nuclear fission and genetic sequencing techniques.

In 2025, the chemistry prize went to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi for developing metal-organic frameworks, molecular structures that can help address challenges including climate change and shortages of fresh water.

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Laureates To Share 12 Million Swedish Crowns

Kagan and Soai will share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) along with the distinction of winning one of the world’s most prestigious science awards.

The laureates will receive their medals from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. The ceremony will be followed by a banquet at Stockholm City Hall.

The Nobel Peace Prize, the only Nobel prize not presented in Sweden, is awarded separately in Oslo.