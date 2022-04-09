No-trust motion: Pak PM Imran Khan calls emergency cabinet meeting at 9 pm today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will face a no-confidence vote in the resurrected National Assembly on Saturday, has called an emergency session of his cabinet today, Pakistan's Ary news reported.

According to the reports, the session is scheduled at 9:00 pm at the Prime Minister House with key decisions under consideration.

The cabinet meeting will also review the political situation of the country.

Pakistan’s Parliament is all set to vote on the crucial no-confidence resolution today against defiant PM Imran Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country’s history to be voted out in a no-trust motion.

Khan, who addressed the people through television on Friday said that he is in a fight to protect the country's sovereignty and called his supporters to the streets to defy opponents determined remove him from the power.

Khan delivered an impassioned televised address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament, a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court blocked his bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal, AP reported.

Thursday's court decision set the stage for a no-confidence vote, with opposition lawmakers saying they have the 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly needed to unseat Khan.

