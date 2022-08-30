e-Paper Get App

No sex, no physical partners! UK woman delivers baby boy after self-injecting sperm with Rs 2000 DIY kit

The female used a Rs 2500 kit to make her 'motherhood dream' come true.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Woman delivers baby boy without sexual partners | Photo credit: SWNS)

Many females might of be found of children and wanting to enter motherhood. However, not all in today's times choose to embrace marriage or relationships to get pregnant.

A UK-based woman had decided to carry a baby in her womb without any sexual intercourse. In a recently reported case, 24-year-old Bailey Ennis welcomed a baby boy after she artificially inseminated herself using a DIY kit at home. Her son, named as Lorenzo, was born on July 2 this year.

Bailey used an artificial insemination kit worth £25 (approximately Rs 2000 INR) towards materializing her dream to become a mother. It was in October 2021 that she self-injected sperms after finding a healthy donor.

Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment method used to deliver sperm directly to the cervix or uterus in the hopes of getting pregnant. Sometimes, these sperm are washed or “prepared” to increase the likelihood a woman will get pregnant, Healthline reported.

According to mentions in the National Library of Medicine, the first attempts to artificially inseminate a woman, were done by Henry IV (1425-1474), King of Castile, nicknamed the Impotent. In 1455, he married Princess Juana, sister of Afonso V of Portugal. After six years of marriage she gave birth to a daughter, Joanna. The possibility of artificial insemination was launched.

Read Also
World Breastfeeding Week: Top benefits of breastfeeding for mom and child
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldNo sex, no physical partners! UK woman delivers baby boy after self-injecting sperm with Rs 2000 DIY kit

RECENT STORIES

‘It was fantastic’: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022

‘It was fantastic’: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Baghdad: Deadly clashes erupt as Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr quits; 30 killed, 700 wounded

Baghdad: Deadly clashes erupt as Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr quits; 30 killed, 700 wounded