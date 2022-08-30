No sex, no physical partners! UK woman delivers baby boy after self-injecting sperm with Rs 2000 DIY kit

Woman delivers baby boy without sexual partners | Photo credit: SWNS)

Many females might of be found of children and wanting to enter motherhood. However, not all in today's times choose to embrace marriage or relationships to get pregnant.

A UK-based woman had decided to carry a baby in her womb without any sexual intercourse. In a recently reported case, 24-year-old Bailey Ennis welcomed a baby boy after she artificially inseminated herself using a DIY kit at home. Her son, named as Lorenzo, was born on July 2 this year.

Bailey used an artificial insemination kit worth £25 (approximately Rs 2000 INR) towards materializing her dream to become a mother. It was in October 2021 that she self-injected sperms after finding a healthy donor.

Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment method used to deliver sperm directly to the cervix or uterus in the hopes of getting pregnant. Sometimes, these sperm are washed or “prepared” to increase the likelihood a woman will get pregnant, Healthline reported.

According to mentions in the National Library of Medicine, the first attempts to artificially inseminate a woman, were done by Henry IV (1425-1474), King of Castile, nicknamed the Impotent. In 1455, he married Princess Juana, sister of Afonso V of Portugal. After six years of marriage she gave birth to a daughter, Joanna. The possibility of artificial insemination was launched.

