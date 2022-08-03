World Breastfeeding Week: Top benefits of breastfeeding for mom and child

Image credit: Google

World Breastfeeding Week runs from 1st -7th August. The aim of the same is to encourage all moms to breastfeed their children for two years post-giving birth. Breastfeeding has several benefits for the mom and baby. In an interview with PinkVilla, Dr Neha Abhijit Pawar, Consultant, Gynaecology - Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, spoke about the advantages of the same.

Advantages for the baby:

1) The emotional bond between mother and child strengthens.

2) Breastmilk gives nutrition to the baby which is needed in the first year of life.

3) Baby is protected against ear and lung infections as well as conditions like diarrhoea or ‘sudden infant death syndrome’.

4) Type 2 Diabetes risk is reduced

Advantages for the mother:

1) Oxytocin is the hormone which is released during breastfeeding. It helps the uterus contract and reduces the chances of postpartum bleeding and helps the mom recover quickly.

2) It reduces the mom's future risk of getting Hypertension, Diabetes, breast and ovarian cancer