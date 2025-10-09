'No Religious Test Shall Be...': Vivek Ramaswamy Schools Young Christian On Hindu Faith & US Constitution | VIDEO | X/@vivekgramaswamy

Minneapolis: Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy turned a pointed question about his Hindu beliefs into a civics lesson during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where a young Christian attendee challenged him on whether his faith aligned with "Christian values".

In a now-viral video shared on X, the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial candidate was asked by a participant named Liam Birmingham why a "polytheistic ideology" like Hinduism would share "Christian values". Ramaswamy responded by clarifying that he is a monotheist from the Vendanta tradition of Advaita philosophy.

“With due respect, I’ll just cut in right there because it’s one thing I have a little bit of authority on. I believe in this one true God from the Vedanta tradition of Advaita philosophy," he told Birmingham.

Drawing parallels with Christianity, Ramaswamy pointed out the conceptual similarity between the Hindu understanding of divine manifestations and the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity. “Doesn’t make you a polytheist, does it?” he asked, adding that both faiths reconcile “the one and the many”.

The exchange took a different turn when Ramaswamy invited Birmingham on stage, commended him for his question, and handed him a copy of the US Constitution. He asked the young man to read Article VI, Clause 3 aloud, which says that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States."

“What matters more than differences in faith are shared values,” Ramaswamy said, describing the Constitution as “next to my faith and family, the most important thing in life”.

The video, which has garnered over 4,20,000 views, drew a mixed reaction online. While some users applauded Ramaswamy's composure and emphasis on civic unity, others questioned his religious background and political ambitions.

The event was part of the "This is the Turning Point Tour" following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA.