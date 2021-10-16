No public executions unless directed by top court, says Taliban: Report

The Taliban on Saturday said that no public executions would be conducted unless the Supreme Court ordered so. This comes after many incidents of public execution was reported in the city of Kabul after the takeover of Taliban in August.

According to a report, "Public executions and hanging of bodies should be avoided unless the supreme court issues an order for such an action," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Council of Ministers has decided that no punishment will be carried out publicly when there is no need to publicise the convict and till the court issues an order, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.

"Public executions and hanging of bodies should be avoided unless the supreme court issues an order for such an action," Dawn newspaper quoted Mujahid as saying.

The United States in September had condemned the Taliban's plans to bring back amputations and executions as punishments in Afghanistan.

Multiple media reports had emerged last month, citing that the Taliban's official in charge of prisons and former justice minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, said punishments, such as executions and amputations, will resume in the country, according to NDTV. “

US state department spokersperson Ned Price had said: "We condemn in the strongest terms reports of reinstating amputations and executions of Afghans. The acts the Taliban are talking about here would constitute clear gross abuses of human rights, and we stand firm with the international community to hold perpetrators of any such abuses accountable."

After the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition across the world, apart from China, Pakistan and a handful of other countries.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:49 PM IST