No pleasantries exchanged between Modi, Xi at SCO Summit in Samarkand

Samarkand: There was no exchange of pleasantries between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which commenced in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Fiday. Both the leaders shared the stage for the photo op; but were not seen exchanging any greetings.

The relations between India and China are bitter and sweet. For the last three to four months, regular skirmishes have been seen between both countries around the Live of Actual Control (LAC).

However, China's Xi has expressed its wish to support India in organising the SCO Summit next year. Chinese President Xi Jinping also congratulated India on assuming the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and stated that China will assist India in hosting the bloc's 23rd summit next year.

Xi-Shehbaz meet on SCO sidelines

On the sidelines of the ongoing 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during which they discussed bilateral matters.



Xi said that China and Pakistan "are close neighbours linked by mountains and rivers and with a shared future" Xinhua news agency reported.



Calling the two nations "strategic partners", the President said the two sides "must continue to firmly support each other, foster stronger synergy between their development strategies, and harness the role of the Joint Cooperation Committee of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to ensure smooth construction and operation of major projects".



He also stressed on the need to expand cooperation in areas such as industry, agriculture, science, technology and social welfare.



On his part, the Prime Minister thanked China for providing "timely and valuable" support to Pakistan in the wake of the catastrophic flooding which has so far killed more than 1,500 people and affected over 30 million others.



Calling China "an eternal, great friend of Pakistan", Sharif said his country was "firmly committed to the 'one-China policy'", and also backed Beijing's position on issues pertaining to "Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong".



Following the meeting, officials of the two countries also signed documents on cooperation in railway, e-commerce and other areas.

(With additional information from IANS)