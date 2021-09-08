'No Phd degree, master's degree is valuable today': Taliban's new Education Minister Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir; watch video

After a much postponment, a new cabinet was unveiled on Tuesday less than a month after the Taliban returned to rule Afghanistan. In the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by the laws of the Holy Sharia," Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada made it clear it in his first public statement since the August 15 fall of Kabul.

However, Taliban's Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir has invited criticism after a video of him shared on social media shows the Taliban Minister questioning the relevance of higher education.

"No Phd degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video.

Take a look at this video:

This is the Minister of Higher Education of the Taliban -- says No Phd degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs & Taliban that are in the power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all. pic.twitter.com/gr3UqOCX1b — Said Sulaiman Ashna (@sashna111) September 7, 2021

In the Taliban's new 'interim government', which will be led by led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Mullah Mohammad Hassan, the little-known head of the Taliban's leadership council, has been named as acting Prime Minister.

UN-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the new acting Interior Minister in the 33-member cabinet that has no woman member.

Disagreements between the Taliban’s multiple factions had so far held up the government formation. The name of a lesser known Talibana leader, who is on the United Nations terror watch list, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was doing the rounds as a compromise prime ministerial candidate. In fact, there had been intense speculation that the consensus to make Mullah Hassan the next Prime Minister was arrived at during the Pakistan military intelligence chief's stay in Kabul.

The other appointments include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi as acting foreign minister, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi as a second deputy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:01 PM IST