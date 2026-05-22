‘No One Above Law’: Maryam Nawaz Warns Against Harassment After Pak TV Actress Momina Iqbal’s Allegations Against PML-N Lawmaker

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued a strong warning against harassment and exploitation of women after Pakistani actor-model Momina Iqbal accused a ruling party lawmaker of online harassment and death threats.

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In a statement posted on X, Maryam Nawaz said the matter involving a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly and a media personality was a “personal issue” that would be handled strictly according to law. However, she stressed that no one would be spared if found involved in harassing, threatening, or exploiting a woman.

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“No individual, regardless of status, position, or political connections, is above the law,” she said, adding that any attempt to threaten a woman through the release of personal content or by exerting political pressure would invite “firm and uncompromising action.”

The statement came after PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and Momina Iqbal appeared before Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency in Lahore on Thursday to record their statements.

According to reports, Momina accused the lawmaker of prolonged online harassment, cyberbullying, and issuing death threats. She also alleged that attempts had been made to suppress her complaints and discourage her from pursuing the matter.

Punjab police provided security to the actor following the controversy, which gained traction on social media after her public appeal to Maryam Nawaz for justice.

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Momina’s sister and legal representative, Advocate Rimsha Iqbal, claimed that threats had also been directed at Momina’s fiancé ahead of their planned wedding next month. She said evidence supporting the allegations had been submitted to investigators.

Meanwhile, Saqib Chadhar’s counsel denied the accusations, stating that the two had shared a close personal relationship since 2020 and were once considering marriage. The lawyer claimed the lawmaker had extended financial and administrative support to the actor over the years, arguing that the harassment allegations were unfounded.