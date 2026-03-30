PSL 2026: Naseem Shah 'Abduction' Claims Go Viral After Maryam Nawaz Tweet; Here's What Really Happened

Naseem Shah 'Abduction' Claims Go Viral After Maryam Nawaz Tweet | X

Lahore, March 30: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been at the centre of controversy during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Social media is abuzz with the reports of the young Rawalpindi Pindiz bowler being abducted by unknown assailants after a controversial social media post against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. There has been no official confirmation of such an incident, however, it is being widely shared on the internet.

The controversy began during the PSL 2026 opening match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the event. During the ceremony, she was introduced to franchise owners by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

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Naseem Shah's Controversial Post

Soon after, a post appeared from Naseem Shah's social media account questioning her presence at the event. The post was deleted within minutes but quickly went viral. Shortly after, another message from the same account claimed that it had been hacked and later recovered.

Call For Strict Action

However, former Pakistani cricketer and cricketing fans across the country are demanding strict action against the pacer for the post from his official social media account. The former cricketers are claiming that his manager cannot post anything from his account without his permission.

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PCB Issues Show-cause Notice

The situation escalated when the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a show-cause notice to the 23-year-old pacer. The board stated that the post could be a violation of central contract rules and media guidelines and asked Naseem to submit an explanation within a given timeframe. The PCB said it would decide on further action after reviewing his response.

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Abduction Rumours

Amid this controversy, unverified rumours began circulating on social media claiming that Naseem had been abducted by unknown individuals. However, no official statement or credible report has supported this claim so far.

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PSL 2026

On the field, Naseem featured for his franchise Rawalpindi Pindiz in their opening match but could not make a strong impact. Despite his team posting a big total, they ended up losing the game.

The pacer had a decent start with the ball but conceded heavily in the final overs, finishing without even picking a single wicket. Rawalpindi Pindiz is scheduled to play their next match against the Karachi Kings on Thursday (April 2) in Lahore.