Ban On Naseem Shah? Pakistan Pacer's Deleted X Post On Maryam Nawaz Triggers Major Backlash Amid PSL 2026

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Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has found himself at the center of controversy during the 2026 Pakistan Super League after a social media post about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz triggered widespread debate and speculation about possible disciplinary action.

The issue began during the opening events of the 2026 Pakistan Super League, where Maryam Nawaz attended as a special guest and was welcomed by Pakistan Cricket Board officials. Shortly afterward, a post from Naseem Shah’s social media account criticized the reception she received at the event, questioning why she was being treated with special attention. The comment quickly went viral online and sparked strong reactions across social media platforms.

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Although the post was reportedly deleted within minutes, screenshots had already circulated widely, intensifying the controversy around the pacer. Discussions soon reached cricket authorities and political circles in Pakistan, with reports suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board could consider strict action against the player following the incident.

Ban On Naseem Shah?

According to reports, speculation has grown that a permanent ban might be considered, though much of the conversation initially spread through social media and fan discussions rather than an official announcement at the time. The situation has therefore become a major talking point around the PSL season and the relationship between cricket and politics in Pakistan.

The controversy has also reignited debate among fans, with some claiming the reaction to the post is linked to broader political tensions in the country. Others argue the matter highlights how quickly social media activity by high-profile athletes can escalate into national headlines during major sporting tournaments like the PSL.

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Naseem Shah remains one of Pakistan’s prominent fast bowlers and was among the notable players involved in the PSL setup ahead of the 2026 season, which introduced new teams and changes to the league’s player auction system.