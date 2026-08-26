'No New Strikes': Rubio Tells Allies As US Shifts Focus To Iran Sanctions, Hormuz Pressure

Marco Rubio | File

Washington:US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly conveyed to several of his foreign counterparts in recent days that Washington is not expected to initiate new strikes against Iran "for the time being." The move indicates a shift in strategy of the Trump administration, moving from air operations towards increased economic pressure and maritime measures against Tehran.

Rubio outlined the revised strategy during recent phone calls with allied foreign ministers, Axios reported, citing US officials. However, Rubio didn't rule out strikes if Iran attacks first.

US shifts towards economic pressure

As part of the new strategy, the US is expected to rely majorly on sanctions burdening Iran's economy while maintaining pressure through a US naval blockade.

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The strategy includes the threat of secondary sanctions against foreign governments, companies and financial institutions that continue trade with Iran.

Strait of Hormuz leverage reduced

The US clearing of mines from most of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with the fact that more and more tankers have been moving through the southern lane of the strait in recent weeks, significantly reduces Iran's leverage over global energy markets, according to US officials.

Munir holds talks in Tehran

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was in Tehran for talks with the Iranian leadership. On the other hand, the White House didn't deny that Trump spoke to Munir but said there are no current or scheduled negotiations with Iran.