'No Muslim In Bharat' Means I Will Not Remain A Hindu: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Unity, Diversity At New York Event | VIDEO

New York: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a large gathering in New York, said that any Hindu who believes there should be no Muslims in Bharat would cease to be a Hindu, stressing that diversity and unity are central to the country’s identity.

Bhagwat made the remarks on August 29 at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ held at Madison Square Garden and organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum. The event brought together thousands of Indian-Americans and representatives from different faith and community organisations.

Bhagwat Says Humanity Is One Despite Differences

Speaking about the idea of unity in diversity, Bhagwat said different paths may exist, but they ultimately lead towards the same goal. He emphasised that differences between people should not undermine the underlying unity of humanity.

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Bhagwat also said that diversity is a natural principle and should be respected and protected rather than treated as a source of division.

According to India Today, Bhagwat told a faith leaders’ gathering in New York that excluding Muslims from Bharat was incompatible with Hindu identity. He also highlighted Bharat’s tradition of providing shelter to people belonging to different faiths and communities.

‘Unity In Diversity Is Bharat’s DNA’

At the Universal Oneness Celebration, Bhagwat described unity in diversity as being embedded in Bharat’s DNA and called for diversity to be “celebrated, respected and accepted.”

According to India Today, he also urged members of the Indian diaspora to remain committed to their responsibilities towards both their adopted country and Bharat, while contributing positively to their communities and the wider world.

The event was centred on the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “the world is one family”. Organisers said the gathering sought to promote shared heritage, unity, civic responsibility and global harmony. More than 250 Hindu-American organisations were involved in the event, according to the organisers.

RSS Centenary Outreach In US

Bhagwat’s New York address came as part of the RSS’s centenary-year outreach among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

The event was presented as a platform for cultural exchange and interfaith dialogue, with the organisers describing it as an effort to bring people together despite differences. The official event website said more than 5,000 people were expected to attend, while its later fact sheet put expected attendance at around 6,000.

The RSS chief’s US visit has also included engagements outside the main event, including a visit to an ISKCON temple in New York and participation in community service activities.

HSS USA’s Role In Hindu-American Community

The RSS does not operate as a formally registered organisation in the US. One of the prominent Hindu volunteer organisations operating there is the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS USA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on social, educational and cultural activities.

According to its official website, HSS USA operates across 33 states and 186 cities, with 267 centres or shakhas and 85 Hindu Yuva university chapters. It conducts values-based educational programmes, community outreach and service activities.

HSS USA describes its mission as organising a diverse Hindu-American society that can address community challenges and contribute to the welfare of the wider world. It lists its vision as “World Peace Through Dharma.”

Bhagwat’s latest remarks therefore placed themes of religious coexistence, cultural diversity and shared humanity at the centre of the RSS’s centenary outreach in the US.