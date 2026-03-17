'No Longer Need Or Desire Help': US President Trump Hits Out At NATO And Allies After Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Appeal - VIDEO

X/@RapidResponse47

Washington DC: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that most of the United States’ NATO allies have told Washington they do not want to be involved in its military operation in Iran.

President Trump said that the United States no longer requires assistance from NATO or other allies, following their reluctance to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our military operation against the terrorist regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one-way street. We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said, "Fortunately, we have decimated Iran's military. Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft and radar are gone and, perhaps most importantly, their leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern allies, or the world again!"

Concluding his post, he said, "Because of the fact that we have had such military success, we no longer 'need' or desire the NATO countries' assistance – we never did! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the most powerful country anywhere in the world, we do not need the help of anyone!"

The remarks came after Trump’s earlier appeal that NATO and other Western allies assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked by Iran in response to the US and Israeli joint airstrikes launched on February 28.