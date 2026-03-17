West Asia War: 'India In Talks With Iran,' Says MEA On Safe Return Of Ships In Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: Amid escalating military tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that it was in talks with Iran regarding the safe return of the ships that are still in the Strait of Hormuz area.

"We are in talks with Iran and other countries. As our Special Secretary mentioned, many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. It is our intention to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. Regarding humanitarian aid, we are in talks with Iran on a number of issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press conference.

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Meanwhile, Indian‑flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker 'Nanda Devi' arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat at about 11.25 a.m. on Tuesday, becoming the second LPG carrier to reach the west coast this week after 'Shivalik' docked at Mundra Port a day earlier, officials confirmed.

Both vessels were transporting critical LPG supplies to India following an unusually hazardous passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.