Fact Check: Deepfake Video Falsely Shows MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Warning Iran Amid War With US-Israel

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region, a deepfake video of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal is going viral on social media. The video shows Jaiswal claiming that India completely and unequivocally stands with Israel in the war. He can also be heard issuing a stern warning to Iran. However, the MEA's fact-checking unit has termed the video a deepfake.

Taking to X, the MEA fact check said, "Deepfake Video Alert! This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media."

Meanwhile, the United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 13th day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.