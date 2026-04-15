'No Foreign Leader Can Attack Italy’: Opposition Leader Elly Schlein Backs Meloni, Slams Trump | Video

In a rare show of political unity, Italy’s opposition leader has come out in strong support of the government after US President Donald Trump’s remarks targeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni triggered outrage across party lines.

Opposition Rallies Behind Government

Addressing parliament in a widely shared video statement, Elly Schlein, leader of Italy’s Democratic Party, firmly backed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, condemning Trump’s criticism as unacceptable.

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She called for a united response, stressing that political differences must be set aside when national dignity is at stake.

‘Italy Is Sovereign’: Strong Rebuke To Trump

In her remarks, Schlein underscored Italy’s sovereignty, asserting that no external authority has the right to undermine its leadership.

“We express our strongest condemnation… No foreign head of state can allow themselves to attack, threaten, or show disrespect toward our country,” she said, urging a unanimous stand in parliament.

Trigger: Trump’s Remarks On Iran War

The controversy erupted after Donald Trump criticised Meloni, saying he was “shocked” she was unwilling to support the US stance in the conflict involving Iran.

His comments followed Meloni’s sharp response to his reaction over the Pope’s position opposing the war.

Pope’s Stand Adds Context

The debate also ties into the position taken by Pope Leo, who has voiced concern over ongoing conflicts, including Gaza and tensions involving Iran, calling the humanitarian situation “unacceptable.”

Read Also Italy Suspends Defence Pact With Israel Amid Iran War, Rising Global Pressure

Call For Political Unity

Schlein mentioned that despite ideological divides, Italian lawmakers must stand together in defending national institutions.

“We may be opponents, but we are all representatives of the Italian people,” she said, reinforcing the need for a collective stance against external criticism.