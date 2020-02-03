Nine ‘coronavirus patients’ on radar in Rajasthan

The medical department has spruced up all preparations regarding isolation, boarding and lodging of suspected coronavirus patients at the ESI Hospital in Alwar.

Government of India had decided that the 300 suspected patients being brought from China would be airlifted from Delhi and kept at the Alwar Hospital.

Four persons had been under observation in isolation at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and their reports show that they are not inflicted by the virus. Two persons have been admitted at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer. They had been to China for their honeymoon. Their samples have been taken and sent to Jaipur for testing.

Three students from Barmer are also currently under observation.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Ajmer have raised objections and demanded that suspected patients should not be brought to Alwar Hospital. Labour Minister Tikaram Julie and former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh have demanded that the state government should say ‘no’ to suspected coronavirus patients.

Jitendra Singh reportedly called chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is in Mumbai, and asked him to communicate to the Central Government not to send the suspected patients. He has said that there is a residential area around the hospital premises and people should not be put at risk.

Labour minister Tikaram Julie went on say that Alwar is not a dumping point and the local population cannot be put at risk. He said, “The Coronavirus is a deadly disease and highly infectious. We had been demanding a medical college in Alwar. Today, when need arises, Alwar has been chosen for sending the patients.”

To put apprehensions at rest, the PMO and CMO of Alwar addressed a press meet and said that the local population is at no risk. However, local residents of Alwar protested at the gate of the ESI Hospital and demanded that the patients should not be brought to the city.