NIA team leaves for London to investigate attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

The five-member team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) left for London on Tuesday to investigate the attack on the Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters which took place on March 19.

The case was earlier registered with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police but transferred to the NIA after getting the nod from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA transferred the case to the NIA after meeting with the UK representatives last month.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by pro-Khalistani activists at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security during the protest. The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis had described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

What happened on March 19

The Indian tricolour was pulled down during the protest by pro-Khalistan elements. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be "freed".