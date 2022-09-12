e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNew Zealand to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, public holiday announced

New Zealand to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, public holiday announced

The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern | AFP

New Zealand has announced it will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on September 26.

The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington, on the same day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

"As New Zealand's queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday," Ardern said.

She also said she would be leaving this week for Britain to attend Elizabeth's funeral.

RECENT STORIES

YouTube launches new features for educational content; read to know more

YouTube launches new features for educational content; read to know more

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, public holiday announced

New Zealand to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, public holiday announced

Watch Video: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of UK, dies at 96

Watch Video: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of UK, dies at 96

Russia hits power stations in Ukraine, as revenge for battlefield reversals

Russia hits power stations in Ukraine, as revenge for battlefield reversals