New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Says Khalistan Issue Won't Derail Ties With India, Vows To Act Against Intimidation, Threats | X

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said that the Khalistan issue has caused "a huge amount of pain, loss, and suffering" in India, but asserted that it will not derail the growing partnership between the two countries, according to a report.

"We won’t tolerate intimidation or violence," he said in an interview, as per a Khalsa Vox report. Stressing that freedom of speech is cherished, he, however, warned that strict police action will be taken against threats, intimidation, or criminal behaviour related to Khalistan elements. This approach demonstrates a growing acknowledgement that a vocal minority do not represent the views of the whole Sikh community in New Zealand or the Sikhs around the world.

"Luxon’s government is striking the right chord: upholding liberal values without naivety. By marginalising extremists and elevating the productive mainstream of the Sikh community, New Zealand is fostering an environment where genuine cultural exchange flourishes. As India and New Zealand chart a forward-looking partnership, this sensible approach ensures that fleeting controversies do not overshadow shared opportunities in a multipolar world," the Khalsa Vox report said.

Luxon's remarks come at a time when India and New Zealand are deepening economic and strategic ties.

Indian-origin New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar said that pro-Khalistan protesters are "a very small number" that can be "counted on your fingertips." She said that pro-Khalistan protesters do not represent the views of the wider community, even the Sikhs in New Zealand, according to the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11. In a special gesture, PM Luxon saw off PM Modi at the airport as he emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his visit.

During his visit, PM Modi held discussions with Luxon at the Government House in Auckland. Their talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

Following the talks, both leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research.

Later, PM Modi and Luxon interacted with a select group of CEOs and business leaders. PM Modi described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark that would add depth and dynamism to the bilateral economic ties, and open new opportunities for market access, investment, services, technology and talent mobility.

The two leaders also attended a special Gala luncheon event themed 'India-New Zealand: A Winning Partnership' which was attended by eminent personalities from the fields of politics, business, industry, academia, technology, sports, and the arts.

Prime Minister Modi and Luxon did a walk-through of the innovative sports equipment that was put on display at the venue. They also interacted with decorated athletes from New Zealand and other stakeholders associated with high-performance sports.

PM Modi addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event, which was attended by 10,000 members of the Indian community. PM Luxon also joined the event as a special gesture.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)