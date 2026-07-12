India, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Unveils Roadmap 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India-New Zealand relations had reached a "turning point" as the two countries elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership and unveiled the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2030.

Speaking at the India-New Zealand Business Event in Auckland alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Modi said both nations had concluded negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and announced an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

"This has been a great year for the India-New Zealand partnership," Modi wrote on X. "Earlier this year, our nations concluded a Free Trade Agreement in record time and now, we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership. Next up, we wish to double bilateral trade by 2030."

New Zealand Commits $20 Billion Investment

Prime Minister Modi said New Zealand has committed to investing $20 billion in India over the next 15 years, urging businesses from the island nation to become part of India's growth story.

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He invited New Zealand entrepreneurs to take advantage of India's expanding economy, highlighting the country's rapid growth and investment opportunities.

A joint statement issued by both leaders noted that New Zealand could contribute to India's Viksit Bharat vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 through collaboration in trade, agriculture, innovation, clean energy, skills, sports and other sectors.

18 Agreements Signed Across Key Sectors

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two countries signed 18 outcome documents covering defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, trade, technology, education, agriculture, sports and cultural cooperation.

These agreements form part of the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2030, aimed at expanding cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

Focus on Indo-Pacific, Maritime Security

Maritime cooperation emerged as a key pillar of the partnership, with both countries agreeing to strengthen logistics support, hydrography cooperation and bilateral naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific.

India and New Zealand also agreed to establish an Annual Maritime Security Dialogue to enhance coordination, information sharing and cooperation on regional maritime challenges.

The joint statement said both countries, as maritime nations, share a common interest in a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Addressing a special briefing after the meeting, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the Indo-Pacific remained the central theme of Prime Minister Modi's visits to New Zealand, Indonesia and Australia.

"Strengthening the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific is the subtext of all the Prime Minister's visits," Tandon said, adding that New Zealand is an important partner in advancing a rules-based regional order.

Counter-Terrorism, UNSC Reform and Regional Issues

The two countries also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism to strengthen cooperation, enhance intelligence sharing and coordinate efforts against terrorism in regional and multilateral forums.

On global issues, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, while calling for comprehensive United Nations reforms.

New Zealand reiterated its support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The joint statement also strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the November 10, 2025 terror incident near Delhi's Red Fort, stressing that those responsible must be brought to justice.

The leaders also expressed concern over renewed tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation and ensure the protection of civilians.